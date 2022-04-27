Texarkana teen uses pageant platform to talk about sexual assault

TEXARKANA, Texas - A 17-year old from Texarkana, Texas, is shining a light on sexual assault through her platform as Miss Northeast Texas Outstanding Teen.
Kalyx Cantu is hoping her new organization will help to educate and raise awareness about the issue. She says the abuse she endured was continuous, beginning at the age of 7 years old.
"I want to thank these three women for being my voice before I found it for myself. Today I plan to be that voice for other people, until they find their own," said Cantu.
She stopped by the Texarkana, Texas Police Department Wednesday afternoon to honor Det. Tabitha Smith, therapist Carly Rhyne and Assistant District Attorney Kelly Crisp.
"I was really pleased to see her take something that could really wreck a person, could be very detrimental to someone for the rest of their life, and turn it into something positive like she has," said Crisp.
Cantu credits the three women with helping her get through the situation, believing in her story when no one else would, and helping her to heal. The case included seven other victims from the same abuser.
The high school junior recently started an organization called, "Stronger Than The Silence." Her goal is to spread awareness of sexual assault by educating young people on speaking out, prevention and the basics of consent.
"Know that you are strong and you will get through it. Even if you don't think you'll get justice, even if you never get justice, someone else hearing your story could save their life," said Cantu.
Cantu's abuser is now in prison for the rest of his life.
Meanwhile, she is preparing to compete this summer in the Miss Texas Outstanding Teen pageant.
Child sex abuse is crime that often goes undetected. To report a sexual assault, call the Domestic Violence Prevention Crisis Hotline at 903-793-HELP(4357).
If you are in immediate danger, call 911.