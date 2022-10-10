TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana, Texas City Council had a clean audit for fiscal year 2020, according to CPA David Coleman in a report Monday night.
The coronavirus relief fund was a high risk program for the year. Of the $2.1 million in expenditures, the report found no issues and found the city in a good position financially.
In other matters at the council meeting, members approved the Code of Ordinances to conform with the 10-year water and sewer rate structure.
Also approved was a bank depository contract with Farmers Bank and Trust for a two-year period beginning February. Bank OZK and Cadence Bank were the other two contenders for the contract, but overall, more advantages were found with Farmers, including an attractive index rate.
And, members supported the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization’s adoption of the State Line Corridor Plan Alternative Two to ARDOT for the design of the corridor, which the council will vote on Oct. 24.
And lastly, the council voted in favor of amending the traffic register to establish changes in school zone speed limits on sections of Summerhill which would limit the speed to 30 mph.
City Manager David Orr reported the sales tax receipts increased by $1.6 million since last year.
Also, the city is celebrating #MadeInTXK for Manufacturing Week asking customers of local manufacturing businesses to articulate their pleasure in buying local on social media. Prizes will be awarded to include locally sourced products.
Ward 6 Council Member Jay Davis commended the Parks and Recreation Department on the cleanliness and upkeep of Spring Lake Park.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman echoed Davis by saying, “We are very fortunate to have a great Parks and Recreation system here.”