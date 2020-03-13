Texarkana, Texas church preparing for coronavirus outbreak

TEXARKANA, Texas - Churches in the Texarkana area are also making adjustments to their operations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Twin Cities Church of Christ Pastor David Watkins says they have a large number of members over the age of 60.
He says they're taking precautions now by setting up sanitizing stations, and expanding their online platform, so members can watch the sermon from home if needed.
"I don't want to be caught off guard should Bowie County decide that churches and large gatherings can't come together to control this coronavirus. I want to already be prepared for that," said Pastor Watkins.
Pastor Watkins says they've also canceled or altered their outreach programs.
The church will not be visiting the nursing home next weekend, but they do plan to provide a meal to the homeless.
They just won't be able to serve them.