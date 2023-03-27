TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council met Monday and announced the Texarkana Trash off and the Big Event.
Texarkana is participating in the “Don’t Mess with Texas Trash Off” from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 where residents can beautify their neighborhoods and A&M students, staff and alumni lend a hand to help.
Also announced was the upcoming Annual Health and Wellness Fair 2023 the city will host on April 19 at the Texarkana Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where vendors will offer free testing, blood donation, wellness screenings as well as door prizes and food trucks.
In other business, LifeNet CEO Dave Snavely presented the non-profit’s annual report.