Texarkana, Texas considers ordinance to create entertainment district

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas is considering a plan to create an entertainment district downtown.
City leaders say the proposed plan would piggy-back off the momentum happening already on the Arkansas-side.
If approved, the new designation will allow for outdoor drinking.
The district would mainly coincide with the downtown Arts and Historic District, and include the Perot Theatre, Texarkana Regional Arts Center, and several other businesses and restaurants.
The proposed plan would allow adults 21 and older to leave establishments that sell alcohol and walk around the district.
The exception would be Sundays between 2:15 a.m. and noon, and other days between 2:15 a.m. and 7 a.m.
City spokesperson Lisa Thompson says their proposed plan is very similar to the entertainment district created on the Arkansas-side in 2019.
"We want to bring in the most visitors as possible. We want the businesses already here to thrive, and of course we want to invest other businesses downtown," said Thompson.
Thompson says most of the feedback about the proposed entertainment district have been positive from businesses and non-profits.
She says they may even end up altering the district lines some to include more businesses.
The council is expected to take a vote on the issue at their next meeting on June 7.
If approved, the ordinance will go into effect immediately.