Texarkana, Texas Fire Captain urges home heating safety during cold weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - With freezing temperatures outside, Texarkana, Texas fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside.
Capt. Craig Hicks says it is not a good idea to heat up your home with an oven or stove. Space heaters need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet, and don't keep anything that can burn within three feet of the heater.
Hicks said you should make sure your heating equipment and chimneys are cleaned.
It's also important to make sure you have a working fire alarm and carbon monoxide detector.
"You should have one on every level of your house. If it's more than one story, have them outside the bedrooms that way they'll give you early notification if there is build up of carbon monoxide. You need to get out immediately," said Hicks.
According to the CDC, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from carbon monoxide poisoning each year and about 50,000 get rushed to the ER for treatment.
---
