Texarkana, Texas firefighters to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TEXARKANA, Texas - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, and the 11th year for the Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas.
The annual event aims to remember and honor the fallen heroes of 9/11.
Seven firefighters from Texarkana, Texas are training to be a part of the Dallas Stair Climb.
They'll be joining hundreds of other firefighters from across the country to climb 110 stories in full gear.
Each life lost is carried with each climber as a named photo that hangs over their gear.
On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 New York firefighters were killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
The event in downtown Dallas is the second most popular climb in the country, besides New York.
Fire and EMS Event Coordinator Marty Lawrence says it's not a race. He says it's about finishing and honoring the lives lost on 9/11.
"It's about a 20 minute opening process and then they'll walk pass a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, touch it and start the climb," explained Lawrence.
"At the very first, it's emotional because you're paying tribute and you've just listened to the speakers. You realize what an honor it is to climb in someone's name," said Dustin Newman, TTFD Firefighter.
Registration was held last June, and filled up in less than a minute.
There are 343 firemen, 70 police officers and 9 EMS workers registered to climb.
The Dallas event will be held at Fountain Place on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Opening ceremonies will kick off at 8 a.m.