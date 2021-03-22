Texarkana, Texas Firefighters union speaks out over unpaid wages

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A controversy over unpaid wages is under fire in Texarkana, Texas.
Texarkana, Texas Firefighters Association Local 367 leaders said most of their firefighters have been working mandatory overtime shifts for months without compensation. Union leaders are now accusing the city of violating fair labor standards.
Union President Scott Robertson says the firefighters have not been paid for actual hours worked or mandatory overtime, since the city's computers were breached back in November. Robertson said they've been more than patient with the city about the technical difficulties created by the ransomeware attack, but he said it's creating hardships for firefighters and their families.
All firefighters are getting paid based only on what hours they worked in October.
Union leaders said the recent mandatory overtime is being required due to a short staff.
Robertson said they've been considering legal avenues to recoup the unpaid overtime premiums.
"We can't let up. We have to keep pushing until we get this thing figured out. Payroll is still not fixed. They could have written paper checks by now. If we would have known is would take this long, we would have insisted on paper checks several months ago," said Robertson.
Over the weekend, union leaders said their attorney sent a letter to the City of Texarkana, Texas, about the matter.
The city declined to comment. But union leaders say firefighters received a memo Monday afternoon indicating that the next paycheck would be corrected and the city is working on a payroll plan.