Texarkana, Texas ISD calls $189M bond election for November ballot

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas ISD school board is calling for a $189 million bond election this fall to address campus and safety improvements.
Voters will weigh in on the two propositions on Nov. 8.
TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the bond package includes one proposition for school replacements and security and the other for upgrades at the high school.
If the bond election passes, the district will allocate $2.5 million towards increasing security and $2.7 million for replacing 18 school buses. The district would also use $122.89 million from Proposition "A" to renovate Wake Village Elementary and replace other school facilities.
"There's some really significant changes that would come out of it. We're talking about the replacement of Dunbar Early Education Center. We're talking about the replacement of two of our elementary schools," said Brubaker.
The proposed plan includes combining Spring Lake Park and Highland Park into one elementary school at the Pine Street location.
Proposition "B" is for $58.97 million. The funds would be used for additions to the Career and Technical Education facility and renovations at Texas High School.
School officials say the bond issue would increase taxes on a $119,550 home by $9.06 a month for Proposition "A" and about $4.12 month for Proposition "B."
The board also voted Thursday to hire two additional district police officers.