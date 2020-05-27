TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Independent School District (ISD) will offer free meals during the summer through July 31.
The district will have two locations set up for grab-and-go meals at Theron Jones Early Literacy Center and Texas Middle School. Both locations will be open from 10-11:45 a.m.
The district says it will have several buses set up for students who can't get to the grab and go locations. The district says the buses will run Monday through Friday to another three or four locations.
- BUS 1:
- Students at Creekside Apartments, at 3333 Nichols Drive, will be picked up at 10-10:15 a.m.
- Students at Beverly Park Community Center, at 2612 New Boston Road, will be picked up at 10-10:45 a.m.
- Students at Deerfield Village, at 6500 W. New Boston Road, will be picked up at 11-11:15 a.m.
- Students at Westridge Apartments, at 700 Sowell Lane, will be picked up at 11:30-11:45 a.m.
- BUS 2:
- Students at River Crossing Apartments, at 1023 College Drive, will be picked up at 10-10:15 a.m.
- Students at Yorkshire Apartments, at 3620 Elizabeth Street, will be picked up at 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Students at Woodbridge Apartments, at 502 Belt Road, will be picked up at 11-11:15 a.m.
- BUS 3:
- Students at Westwood Apartments, at 101 Redwater Road, will be picked up at 10-10:15 a.m.
- Students at Town North Apartments, at 4624 Elizabeth Street, will be picked up at 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Students at Hampton Homes, at 1400 Jenkins Street, will be picked up at 11–11:15 a.m.
- BUS 4:
- Students at Wake Ridge Apartments, at 924 Westlawn Drive, will be picked up at 10-10:15 a.m.
- Students at Westlawn Drive Apartments, at 425 Westlawn Drive, will be picked up at 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Students at Renaissance Plaza, at 1100 Dan Haskins Way, will be picked up at 11-11:15 a.m.
- BUS 5:
- Students at Pecan Ridge Apartments, at 2210 West 15th Street, will be picked up at 10-10:15 a.m.
- Students at the Oaks Apartments, at 2100 West 12th Street, will be picked up at 10:30-10:45 a.m.
- Students at Rosehill Ridge, at 1101 Stuckey, will be picked up at 11-11:15 a.m.
The district says all locations will be closed on July 6.