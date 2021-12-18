Texarkana, Texas ISD to offer airplane-building course

TEXARKANA, Texas - Some Texarkana, Texas high school students will soon be hard at work on a project that involves math, physics and engineering.
The students will be building a full-sized, fully operational airplane from the ground up.
Starting this fall semester, Texarkana ISD is partnering with an educational non-profit company called Tango Flight.
The mission of the program is to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians, through a specially-developed curriculum.
"There are students who have been involved in this program in other places that have gone on to intern with NASA, or get jobs as aeronautical engineers. It just gives kids a firm foundation to do a lot of things," explained Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent.
Brubaker says students will build a two-seater, light-sport aircraft in school.
He says they're excited to be able to introduce another stem opportunity, promote career exploration and give students a leg up on their futures.
"It's a fast-growing field. There's a lot of high-paying jobs. It's a great career field," said Brubaker.
The Texas Pioneer Foundation gave the district a more than $49,000 grant to pay for half of the aircraft kit and first year annual fee for the program.
"There are other federal and state funds that are available for career and technical education programs and just general funds that invest in this innovative opportunity," said Brubaker.
Administrators say the Tango Flight program will go beyond anything their students have experienced before.
Brubaker says he's excited to not only see the finished plane, but to see TISD students one day land jobs in the aviation industry.
Texarkana ISD is one of only 20 districts in the nation to have a Tango Flight program and, Texas High School will be one of only five schools in the state of Texas building a Tango Flight aircraft.