Texarkana, Texas Police cancel National Night Out over COVID concerns

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department will be skipping National Night Out activities next month due to continuing concerns over COVID-19.
It's the second year in row this event has been canceled. Organizers say it's always been significant community event and many officers participate, but they say health and safety must come first.
The night out events were created to help fight crime by developing strong relationships between officers and residents. Each year, the department hosts more than a dozen block parties.
Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says one of the largest parties includes up to 300 people.
The department called off this year's event due to the increasing number of community COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaughn said they're also very concerned about COVID numbers within their own department.
"We've had several officers that are out. We made a decision that the best thing for both the community and the department at this point was to limit the number of exposures as best as we possible could," Vaughn said.
The police department will continue other communities activities that involve less contact interaction, such as Coffee with a Cop.
On Oct. 6, the police chief and another officer will be handing out coffee to the community at the McDonald's drive thru window at the corner of New Boston and Summerhill Road.
"The longer we go without National Night Out. It kind of feels like you might lose that touch. We're still very closely connected with the community. We're just a phone call away for anybody who needs us. We're here. The only thing we're doing is taking a step back from this one night," Vaughn said.
Vaughn said hopefully they'll be able to have the National Night Out event next year.
The police department in Texarkana, Arkansas is still going ahead with its plans for the Oct. 5 event. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.