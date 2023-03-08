Texarkana, Texas Police Department offer incentives to attract new recruits

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department currently has seven openings for police officers.
The department offers the civil service exam every few months.
The next one is on Saturday, March 11.
Administrators say they typically get about 30 applicants, but only about half of them show up for the test.
Last time they offered the test, they hired three officers.
The department is also giving a $3,000 bonus to anyone who already is a licensed Texas peace officer.
"You know I think it's a salary thing and officers are going to go where they can make the most money," said Sgt. Kim Weaver, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
The starting salary in Texarkana, Texas is $48,000 for brand new recruits.
The department pays for academy fees.
They also have a starting pay of about $55,000 for officers with at least five years of experience.
For more information about benefits or about how to apply, contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.