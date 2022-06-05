Texarkana, Texas police discuss gun safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - As part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month, police are working to keep the community safe by talking about gun safety.
Despite recent headlines of deadly shootings across the nation, police say most gun owners in the Texarkana area act responsibly.
However, that doesn't mean violence can't happen.
Authorities say guns tend to get stolen and used for crime.
Texarkana, Texas Police Department PIO Shawn Vaughn says it's important for gun owners to keep their guns safe from unintentional use.
Police say most of the guns they encounter on the streets are stolen from someone's vehicle or home that was broken into.
Along with a gun lock, authorities recommend keeping firearms unloaded and locked up in a cabinet or storage case and locking bullets in a place separate from the gun.
Authorities also encourage all gun owners to take gun safety classes.
"I think it's really important that we take responsibility. We keep our guns locked up, properly secured, so we don't have to worry about them ending up in the hands of the wrong person and out on the street, explained Vaughn.
If your firearm is stolen, police say it's important to report it to law enforcement with its serial number.
Vaughn says it's not unusual for guns to be stolen and then recovered four to five years later.
According to the CDC, gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States.
Authorities recommended that parents discuss gun safety with other parents when their children visit each other’s homes.