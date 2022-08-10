Texarkana, Texas police encourage school zone safety

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas Police Department reminds motorists to be safe when driving near schools and school busses.
School zones are activated when the district reopens on Aug. 17.
Police say drivers need to slow down to the posted speed limit when the lights are flashing. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks.
Officers also urge drivers to pay attention to bus safety arms.
"You want to stop. The only exception to that would be if you're on a divided highway with a median there. Any other time, you shouldn't pass a bus at all if they have their lights on," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police spokesman.
Police say it's illegal to be on your cellphone in a school zone. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two-seconds doubles your chances of crashing.
Traffic fines double in a school zone. Police say speeding or talking on a cellphone could cost up to $200 in fines.
Drivers who illegally pass a school bus in Texas could be ticketed from $500 to $1,200.