Texarkana, Texas police host 'Shop with a Cop' event

TEXARKANA, Texas - Public safety officers helped give 120 kids in the Texarkana area an extra dose of holiday cheer.
The Texarkana, Texas Police and Fire Departments held their annual "Shop with a Cop" event Saturday morning in the parking lot of Target.
Due to COVID concerns, the event was organized similar to last year, as a drive-thru format.
The officers and firefighters raised the money.
Each child was given $100 to spend on gifts.
Target employees packed up each child's holiday wish list and the public safety officers passed out the presents.
"Sometimes when they deal with police and firefighters it's not in the best situation. This gives us the opportunity to maybe have a positive impact on them and something that that they'll think back for in the future," explained Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
"We love bringing joy to the community through this event and just to see the kids faces driving through getting Christmas presents is so much fun," said Lisa Sangalli, Target Store Director.
Children selected to participate in the program were chosen by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.