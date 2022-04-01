Texarkana, Texas seeks public input on redistricting process

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana, Texas, City Council is asking for public input on the city's upcoming redistricting process.
Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the census to redraw their district lines to reflect how local populations have changed.
Texarkana city leaders say the 2020 census data has shown growth in population in Ward 5 by about 1,000 residents and a decrease in Wards 1 and 2.
City officials say their goal to provide equal representation by maintaining about 6,000 residents per ward.
"We're looking at keeping that within a 10 percent margin. So, redistricting will even out the amount of residents and voters from each ward," said Keith Beason, Texarkana, Texas, administrative programs manager.
A public comment period will begin Monday and continue until April 18 at 5pm.
The city will also hold a public hearing April 11 during its regularly scheduled meeting regarding the proposed redistricting plan.
Comments can be mailed to City Hall Attn: Redistricting Plan, 220 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75501 or submitted via email to TXCouncil@txkusa.org.