Texarkana, Texas to replace outdoor warning system

TEXARKANA, Texas - Outdoor warning systems are used across the state of Texas to warn people of impending weather threats.
The City of Texarkana, Texas will soon be upgrading their emergency sirens.
City leaders believe the new technology will make the overall system more effective.
Texarkana Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Schlotter says they're hoping to replace all 13 of the city's sirens in the next three years.
The first phase includes purchasing the siren software and hardware for the dispatch center and setting up the new sirens in at least three locations.
Outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people outside to go indoors for shelter and information.
Schlotter says most of the city's sirens were installed in the late 70's.
He says they're beginning to cost too much to keep operational.
"With this increased functionality we'll be able to do a better job of alerting our citizens and keeping them safe," explained Schlotter.
The new siren system in Spring Lake Park will be one of the first ones to be replaced.
"This new siren in the park will have voice feature and will have programmed messages that we can give to the public, which will give them more information about how they need to respond to whatever threat might be present at the park," said Schlotter.
City council members approved purchasing three of the sirens this year for $72,000.
The cost is included in the current budget.
The other two sirens to be replaced this year are located in the Pleasant Grove and Liberty Eylau communities.