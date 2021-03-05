Texarkana to hold vaccination clinics this weekend

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Both sides of Texarkana will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend.
Appointments are required on the Texas side, but not on the Arkansas side.
Miller County Emergency Management Director Joe Bennett said walk-ins are accepted; however, the process will go quicker for those who pre-register online. The goal is to vaccinate around 1,500 to 1,700 people.
"If we can ask people to come throughout the day instead of everyone show up in the morning, we would be able to accommodate them a lot easier. Make sure to bring your identification and your insurance card if you have it," said Bennett.
The Miller County Office of Emergency Management is teaming up with College Hill Drug and Lansdell Family Clinic to provide vaccines Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas High School Razorback Gym.
The vaccine is available for anyone 65 and older, as well as, healthcare workers, educators, poultry workers, first responders, and food service workers.
Bennett sid they're hoping to give out about 175 doses an hour. Miller County just recently started receiving large shipments of the Moderna vaccine, and the pharmacies needed a larger venue for the roll out.
"Some of our pharmacies have been inundated and they really couldn't keep up, so this is one of the reasons we're having this clinic. It will depend on what the pharmacies can handle from this point out. If we need to develop another vaccination clinic, we will in the future," said Bennett.
Bennett said pharmacies in Miller County have also been allocated doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they're not sure when it will arrive or how many they'll get.
To pre-register for the Miller County COVID-19 clinic visit collegehilldrug.com.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System in Texarkana, Texas is hosting an appointment-only vaccination clinic on Saturday. Health leaders said they're already booked up.
On Monday, the hospital will begin taking more appointments.
For more information on how to register for the March 13 clinic, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.