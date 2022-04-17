Texarkana to take part in East Texas Giving Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - East Texas Giving Day is accepting donations to support nearly 300 non-profit organizations in 32 counties.
Early giving is open now through midnight on April 26.
The 18-hour giving day is supporting 297 organizations this year in east Texas, which is about 40 more than last year.
East Texas Giving Day is operated by the East Texas Communities Foundation.
"We hope it will boost the energy and excitement around the event and raise more money for local charities," said Kyle Penney, East Texas Communities Foundation President.
Penney says the online platform is not only about the funds you get.
It also highlights needs in the community.
"You can say, I just gave to this local organization because they're important to me and I hope you'll consider. Here's a link where you can find out more about them," said Penney.
Last year's event raised $2.8 million.
Penney believes the official giving day on April 26 is on target to be another record-breaking event.
Twenty-five participating Bowie County non-profits are hoping to benefit from the generosity of area donors.
"It's an opportunity for people to encourage their friends to see what they've been up to. The kind of organizations they support and consider making a gift. It's so easy to do," said Penney.
For anyone unsure of which to pick, each non-profit has a short biography.
Some of the non-profits also have matching funds set up with other donors.
Penney says 25% to 35% of all donors to each organization are usually new to the event.
Since the pandemic, he says several organizations still have huge funding gaps and have not made it back to 100% normal activity.
"You can give a gift as little as $10 and then start learning and becoming more connected to those organizations. That's really helpful to the charities," said Penney.
For more information on how you can give, go to easttexasgivingday.org.