Texarkana veteran turns 100 years old

TEXARKANA, Texas - A local air force veteran and former Hometown Patriot is celebrating a major milestone.
J.C. Otwell has turned 100 years old.
Otwell was raised on a farm during the depression near Prescott, and is believed to be the oldest living WWII veteran from Nevada County, Arkansas.
He was featured in our Hometown Patriot segment in 2015.
Otwell says he's thankful for all the friends and family that showed up to celebrate his 100 years of life.
"Thank God I'm still here. God has brought me through many years, WWII and 75 years old marriage to a wonderful woman," said Otwell.
Otwell is a resident at the Oaks Assisted Living in Texarkana, Texas.