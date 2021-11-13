Texarkana Veterans Day parade honors those who served

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The sounds of marching bands and loud cheers filled the heart of downtown Texarkana Saturday morning for the annual Veterans Day Parade.
Every year there's a different theme for the parade.
This year it was "Welcome Home Afghanistan Veterans."
Veteran Matthew Butler served Afghanistan.
He was a member of the Air Force for six years.
"It kind of makes you feel warm inside that people still remember. In spite of all the political stuff, there's still some men and women who gave their life and many came home and still deal with that," said Butler.
It was 20-years ago that the country launched a war on terrorism.
Vietnam Veterans of America Texarkana Chapter President Gregory Beck says it's important that most recent returning vets are recognized for their service.
"After Afghan fell, it reminded me a lot of how Vietnam fell. I know it effects them boys, so they need to know that we support them. We're behind them and proud of them," said Beck.
Although the parade had a theme, organizers say it celebrated and honored all area veterans.
"It means a lot to the veterans. When we came back from vietnam, we didn't get any support, but it's changed. The good thing is that it's changed for the younger ones," explained Beck.
Marching bands, American flags held high, and children gathering up candy was the scene along Broad Street.
Parade attendee Conquilia Rudd says she's from a military family.
"They give back to our community. They fight for us. They do everything for us," said Rudd.
Butler participated in the parade by riding his motorcycle with the Biker's Church.
He says several of his church members are also veterans.
"We just believe in the cause of freedom. We're always thankful for our veterans," said Butler.
This year's parade was hosted by the Texarkana Area Veterans Council.