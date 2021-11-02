Texarkana voters to decide on amendments to Texas Constitution and local ballot items

TEXARKANA, Texas - It's election day across Texas and the Texarkana area.
Bowie County Election Administrator Pat McCoy says voter turnout has been slow in western Bowie County, where the state constitutional amendments are the only items on the ballot.
Meanwhile, he says more residents are turning out in the eastern end of the county, where residents will choose a mayor and decide a Pleasant Grove school board race.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman is asking voters for a fifth consecutive term in office.
He has 16 years of experience in city government, seven years as a councilman, and the last nine years as mayor.
His opponent is Brian Matthews, a Texas A&M Texarkana Assistant Professor.
Matthews was a city councilman from 2012 to 2017.
There are 34 polling locations in Bowie County.
McCoy says technology for this election is the same as last time, but their software has been updated and poll workers are even more prepared.
"We did additional training this time. We've got a phenomenal training manual and training day manual for our election workers," said McCoy.
The mayor's race is for a three-year term.
The winner will be sworn in on Dec. 13.
Voters in Hooks, Texas will deciding on a school bond election.