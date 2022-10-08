Texarkana walks for Down Syndrome awareness

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, a community fundraiser was held Saturday in downtown Texarkana to not only raise money, but bring awareness these children and adults with special needs.
The Texarkana Down Syndrome Society is all about supporting new parents, and educating them about their child's special needs.
One of the non-profit's largest events includes a walk, silent auction and fun day.
President Melissa Massey says they're all about inclusion and support.
"We do new member baskets, so when they get that diagnosis and they're overwhelmed, we have a basket full of information to give them to share and they have someone to turn to," explained Massey.
Down syndrome is when someone has an extra 21st chromosome, and it can cause mental and physical differences.
Massey says before her grand-daughter, Olivia, was born they learned she would have down syndrome.
"We found out that 80 to 90 percent of pre-diagnosed were aborted because of fear," said Massey.
The Texarkana Down Syndrome Society helps families navigate the unknown.
Money raised from the awareness walk will go towards camps for children with special needs, as well as, local awareness programs.
Massey says they started the organization, so that when someone gets the diagnosis, either pre-birth or at birth, they have someone to turn to.
"We have plenty of individuals that can help you through it, see how wonderful they are, and how capable they are. What a difference they make in our society," said Massey.
According to the Special Olympics, nationwide, about 400,000 Americans have down syndrome, about 6,000 are born with it every year.