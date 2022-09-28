Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills.
The rate hike will go into effect on Oct. 1.
Arkansas and Texas city leaders recently approved raising the residential water and sewer service rates.
Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual increments on both sides.
The increase will spread over a period of three years on the Arkansas-side, and 10 years for the Texas-side.
TWU leaders say the rate hike will help with a long list of future infrastructure projects.
In Texarkana, Arkansas, improvements include upgrades to the Millwood Water Treatment Plant.
The plan is to increase capacity from 15 million gallons per day to 35 million gallons a day.
On the Texas-side, the company plans to tackle aging infrastructure issues including the replacement of water mains more than a century old.
"We don't take this lightly. We know the cities didn't because of this day and time, and the way the economy is. This is hard. We know and they know it, but it's the right decision that needed to be made. We just have a lot of improvements that need to be made," explained Gary Smith, TWU Executive Director.
Starting next month, the average resident's monthly bill for Arkansas residents will go up 16% and 5% for Texas residents.
The last time there was a rate increase in Texarkana, Arkansas was last March.
This is the first rate hike for the Texas-side since 2009.