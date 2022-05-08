Texarkana Wine Festival offers wining, dining for a good cause

TEXARKANA, Texas - It is one of the most popular events in Texarkana, Texas.
The Twice as Nice Wine Festival at Spring Lake Park offers the community a whole lot of wining, dining, and shopping for a great cause.
Each year, the event raises thousands of dollars to fund services provided by the Alzheimer's Alliance Tri-State Area.
There's great food and wine, but it's the impact on the community that makes the wine festival so special.
"There's people from all over Arkansas and Texas. The vibe is so much fun and the hospitality is amazing," said Kristen McCaslin.
McCaslin, who lives in Little Rock, has been selling her artwork at the event for the last 7 years.
She says the cause is why she continues to come back each year.
"It's important because as your affected by that disease it's important to have people love and care for you in your days when you’re feeling down," said McCaslin.
The Alzheimer's Alliance has been in Texarkana area for 37 years.
Executive Director Terri Arnold says the festival proceeds provide research, support and education for families across the region dealing with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia.
"We raise over $275,000 and that goes a long way to provide resources and support for families in our community," said Arnold.
With live music all day, more than 60 merchants, 11 food vendors and nearly 30 Texas wineries, Arnold says the Twice as Nice Wine Festival is their signature event.
She says the alliance provides support to more than 17,000 people in their 22-county service area.
"We provide respite care three days a week, that means rest for the caregiver by allowing their loved ones to come stay with us for three days a week it gives that caregiver a day of rest," explained Arnold.
For more information about the Alzheimer's Alliance and the services they provide, call 903-223-8021 or visit www.Alztristate.Org.