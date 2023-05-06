Texarkana Wine Festival supports Alzheimer's Alliance

TEXARKANA, Texas - A large crowd gathered Saturday at Spring Lake Park for a whole lot of wining, dining, and shopping for a great cause.
The 'Twice As Nice Wine Festival' benefits the Alzheimer's Alliance.
The non-profit has been supporting families in the Texarkana area for nearly 40 years.
The wine festival is one of the most popular events in Texarkana.
Each year, it raises thousands of dollars to fund services provided by the Alzheimer's Alliance tri-state area.
With live music all day, more than 70 merchants, food vendors and nearly 30 Texas wineries, the wine festival is their signature event.
The alliance provides support to more than 17,000 people in their 22-county service area.
Executive Director Terri Arnold says the festival proceeds provide research, support and education for families across the region dealing with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
"We have almost tripled our numbers from our first event. We're so proud that the community supports this.
We know it's for a good cause, but it's also so family friendly," said Arnold.
This year, the wine festival raised $300,000 for the Alzheimer's Alliance.
Over the last eight years, it's raised about $2.5 million.
Of course, that goes a long way towards providing resources and support to families in the Texarkana area.
For more information about the Alzheimer's Alliance and the services they provide, go to alztristate.org.