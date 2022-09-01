Texarkana woman advocates for organ donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana woman received a kidney two years ago, and now she's working to encourage others to become organ donors.
Barbara Pitts Riley says her new kidney has given her a new lease on life, and even more opportunities to serve others.
"There are so many lives that are on hold right now, waiting for someone to make that organ donation or tissue donation," explained Riley.
On June 19, 2020, Riley received a kidney donation from Florida.
The transplant surgery was performed at UAMS in Little Rock.
She says the transplant has given her more the freedom to not only advocate on behalf of organ donation, but also serve others through multiple mission trips oversees.
Before receiving the donor match, Riley had been living with renal failure for 22 years and was on dialysis for five years.
"The quality of life wasn't great, but I worked with what I had. I never gave up. I had a lot of near-death experiences, but I made it through. I have a purpose yet to be fulfilled," said Riley.
Riley says she's proof that one organ donation has the power to change lives, and she hopes others will consider signing up to give the gift of life.
One deceased organ donor can save up to eight lives.
Statistics show every nine minutes someone is added to the transplant waiting list.
Currently, more than 105,000 people are on that waiting list in the U.S.
For more information on how to become an organ donor, visit donatelifearkansas.org.