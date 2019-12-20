Texarkana woman receives new Habitat home for the holidays

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Just in time for Christmas, a Texarkana, Arkansas family gets the keys to a brand new home.
On Friday, Habitat for Humanity Texarkana welcomed the Lee family into their new house on East 12th Street.
Home sponsors, volunteers and community leaders gathered for a special Christmas home dedication ceremony.
"This is the best Christmas gift ever. I'm so excited. It's a big blessing," said R'Ciesea Lee.
During this home dedication ceremony, the HFHT Board presented keys to Lee and her two children, ages 4 and 10.
The ceremony was followed by the signing of the 0% interest mortgage.
These 0% mortgages help Habitat for Humanity build additional homes as they partner with low to moderate income families.
Councilman Steven Hollibush stated, “I want to congratulate Ms. Lee and her family on their new home. It’s always exciting to become a homeowner and the Christmas season makes it even more special. As a city it’s great to see these vacant properties go to good use. This is just one of the many signs of economic growth on the Arkansas side.”
Pastor Jaimie Alexander, HFHT Board Member who conducted the ground blessing prior to the start of the build, offered a house blessing prayer.
Other presentations included Camille Wrinkle with Harvest Texarkana, Walmart in Texarkana, Arkansas and various members of the HFHT Board.
"Christmastime is the perfect time to celebrate the life-changing power of a home that is safe, warm, and affordable," said Mary Wormington HFHT Executive Director. "We are truly thankful for the many people who have given resources, time, and prayers of support, as well as everyone who has donated to this project —you're a part of the Lee Family story and you've made a positive, lasting difference."
In the spirit of Christmas, monetary donations to Habitat for Humanity Texarkana will be matched by an anonymous donor up to $2,000 per donation from now to the end of the year.
-----
To learn more about donating and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity Texarkana call 903-832-1746, send email to info@habitattexarkana.org or visit www.habitattexarkana.org.