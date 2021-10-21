TEXARKANA, Texas - Higher education institutions across the state of Texas will soon be receiving more than $3 billion for construction projects.
The Texas Legislature is providing about $45 million of that money to construct a new academic building on the Texas A&M - Texarkana campus. The university is hoping to build the new facility next to the Academic and Student Services Building.
The new building will house the business, engineering and technology programs.
There are about 2,100 students currently enrolled at Texas A&M Texarkana.
University officials say the new academic building will not only give them more space to grow, but will allow them to house the business, engineering and technology programs all under one roof.
TAMU-T President Emily Cutrer said they've been working to get the state funding for a long time, and they're thrilled that it's been finally approved.
"I think one of the great things about this is that it tells us that the state of Texas understands that Texas A&M Texarkana is here to stay and to grow, and they have a lot of confidence in what were doing," said Cutrer.
Administrators say the design phase will be early next year. Construction will begin in about two years.
The Texas A&M University system received a total of $700 million from the Texas State Legislature.
The money comes from capital projects associated with Senate Bill 52 and will be given to 15 Texas A&M campuses.