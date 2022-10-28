TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana’s Wellness for Life program held its Pink Fest on Friday in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
“In addition to our health vendors, we also got some information from the Women’s Health Boutique in Longview, Texas, which is the closest place to us that has the bras and wigs and different things to offer,” said Ayla Baldwin, a human resource generalist who organized the event and heads up the university's wellness program.
Other vendors attending Pink Fest were GYM BOX, HOTWORX, Wadley hospital, St. Michael hospital, Tough Cookies and HealthCare Express.
Pink Fest was held in Eagle Hall and had been offered for three years until COVID hit. So, Friday was the return of the event after a two-year absence.