Texas A&M Texarkana releases economic impact study

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas A&M Texarkana released a new economic impact study Thursday that highlights the university's investment in not only their students, but the entire Texarkana community.
The university is in the community to improve lives and help the local economy grow.
Administrators recently contracted a company to take a hard look at the numbers. There are about 2,100 students currently enrolled at Texas A&M Texarkana.
President Emily Cutrer said for every dollar a student spends on their education, they'll get $4 in return on their investment.
The university employs around 500 faculty and staff, but it also indirectly supports more than 2,000 jobs in the community.
According to a recent economic impact study, Texarkana added nearly $106 million in income to the local economy in 2018-2019.
Cutrer said the numbers are important, but it's all about the students.
"What we're able to do here at the university is really transform the lives of individuals, help students meet their potential, and help them towards a better life," said Cutrer.
A&M Texarkana also announced that they'll be receiving nearly $5 million in state funding to create a doctorate in physical therapy program and a center for financial literacy.
The Texas legislature is also providing the university with $45 million to construct a new academic building.
It will house business, engineering and technology programs.