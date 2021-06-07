Texas Congressman leads effort to secure funding for Humvee safety upgrade

HOOKS, Texas - Officials at the Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas said their teams are ready to rebuild Humvees for the department of defense, but federal funding has not been secured.
U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon is now leading an effort to change that. The federal government can either buy 40,000 new Humvees or retrofit the existing Humvees with anti-rollover technology.
Fallon and 13 other members of congress have sent a letter to the department of defense requesting that they reconsider the Humvee safety upgrade.
"The Army has said that they're going to phase out the Humvee in 2050, so in 30 years the U.S. Army will not even use Humvees anymore. So why would you want to buy 40,000 new ones. It's bad politics, it's bad policy," said Fallon.
Recent modifications to the Humvee to harden the vehicle's ballistic protection also unintentionally altered the vehicle's center of gravity, making it highly susceptible to rollovers. Since the modification, there's been more than 600 rollovers, 700 injuries and 150 deaths on U.S. soil.
Fallon says the anti-rollover program would not only protect soldiers and keep jobs at the depot, but it would also save taxpayers money.
"A fifth, and up to maybe a quarter or even a third of all of these retrofits would take place at Red River Army Depot. That's great for our area, for sure. But it's just better policy to save $13 billion and retrofit the existing ones we have," Fallon said.
Depot union leaders said the federal funds and added workload would secure about 100 jobs. The depot has already done a pilot program and is ready to do the work when its fully funded.
The Red River Army Depot contributes about $2 billion into the economy and provides more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.