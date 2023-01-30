TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993.
DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips.
There were a total of 72 captured, including 34 convicted sex offenders and 24 gang members, the most in the program’s history.
Other records set were the most warrants cleared and the most out-of-state captures.
For more information, visit the Texas DPS website, Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured.