Texas Education Agency releases grades for Texas schools

TEXARKANA, Texas - School report cards are in for the state of Texas.
For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings.
Most of the schools in Bowie County showed improvement, including Liberty Eylau ISD.
According to TEA records, Liberty-Eylau ISD received an overall score of 77 this year, but administrators say they experienced major improvements at two of their campuses.
"We're just super excited about where we are moving forward. Our teachers have just been rockstars. They pour all their love and commitment into these kids during these pandemic times and they just love on them. They want to see kids grow," explained Ronnie Thompson, LEISD Superintendent.
Thompson says the elementary school and the early childhood center had the most improvement.
They jumped from an "F" rating in 2019 to a "B" this year.
Thompson says the campuses have not only come a long way, but he's excited about where they're headed.
"They just did an incredible job. Another campus that did a great job is our middle school. They were at a "C" prior to this year. The accountability rating they also received is a "B," said Thompson.
Liberty Eylau High School received a "not rated" in accountability.
The majority of the rating system is based on standardized testing from the previous year.
Thompson says the district doesn't place as much weight on the letter grade, as they do the data included within the ratings.
"That's what we want to measure and look at, are we growing kids? That's what is important to our staff. It's not necessarily the label they get, but it's did you make a difference in that kids life? Did you move them forward? That's what it's all about in the end," said Thompson.
Overall, accountability ratings statewide reflect progress for students catching up.
This year, the agency gave only "A" through "C" ratings.
Districts and schools that received a "D" or "F," instead received a "not rated" label this year.
You can find out how your child's school ranked on our website at txschools.gov.