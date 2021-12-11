Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop Saturday afternoon in Texarkana, Texas.
In front of a large crowd at the Twin Cities Event Center, O'Rourke discussed the focus of his campaign, which is to create more jobs, improve education and expand Medicaid in the state.
The former Congressman, Senate nominee and Presidential candidate also took pictures, signed autographs and challenged the crowd to join his grassroots effort.
While the election is still about year away, O'Rourke said he's traveling the state with the goal of reaching all voters.
"We are running this campaign not for Democrats, not for Republicans, we're running this for Texans. We don't want party affiliation or any other difference to divide us or define us and keep us apart from doing the great things that we want this great state to be able to achieve," said O'Rourke.
O'Rourke is challenging Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is asking voters to elect him to a third consecutive four-year term in November 2022.