TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott placed restrictions on the state beginning Friday.
The Executive Orders include closing restaurants/bars for dining-in, but carry-out and drive-thrus are still permitted.
He said that all schools and gyms will be temporarily closed, and gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited.
All nursing homes will be closed to visitors.
These restrictions will stay in place until midnight on April 3.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell urged residents to continue patronizing businesses in safe and responsible ways. This is possible by ordering takeout, calling service providers on the phone, shopping local businesses online, and continuing to support their daily operations.
Dr. Matt Young advises individuals who may be feeling ill to treat symptoms with acetaminophen, and avoid nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen.
Texarkana, Texas city officials asks residents to stay at home during this time.
In order to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19 in our community, leaders are urging families to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel. Please don’t get groups of children and neighbors together for sleepovers and back yard parties. Birthday parties should be rescheduled and you should limit social interactions to immediate family members. If everyone cooperates, this will be a temporary situation.
The EOC is collecting data regarding patients who have been tested, and persons under investigations. We are asking local healthcare facilities to call in and notify EOC personnel of each potential case at (903) 255-5562.
According to Dr. Matt Young, the Local Health Authority, it is not recommended to seek out testing for the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) unless an individual cannot manage their symptoms at home with over-the-counter medications.
“We want to ask everyone to stay at home as much as possible, even if you are well,” Young said, “Follow the CDC guidelines. Only go outside for necessary travel. Our community has been very responsible, and we are now asking you to increase our responsibility to show others how Texarkana, USA and our Four States area can work together to decrease the spread of this virus.”
As a reminder, there have been no official restrictions or mandates to businesses or residents in our region. Residents are asked to make their own decisions, adhere to CDC guidelines about social distancing, limiting group gatherings, and washing hands frequently and thoroughly. It is imperative that residents stay at home and practice social distancing (6 feet between all persons at all times).
Please help us spread the word that there have been telephone scammers preying on the elderly during this pandemic. As a reminder, do not give your personal information out over the phone for any reason.
Several local grocery stores and retail establishments have instituted policies to assist senior citizens with shopping and access to groceries they may need in a safe environment. Visit www.coronatxk.org for a list of these stores and their provisions.
Arkansas Act 376 of 1997 prohibits business from price gouging during a state of emergency. The law prohibits businesses from charging more than 10 percent above the pre-disaster price of goods or services.
§17.46(b) of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act provides that it is a false, misleading or deceptive act or practice to take advantage of a disaster declared by the Governor under Chapter 418, Government Code, or the President by:
· Selling or leasing fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price;
· Demanding an exorbitant or excessive price in connection with the sale or lease of fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity.
A list of closures and cancellations, the latest information and updates, and daily updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.