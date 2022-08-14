Texas High students set their sights on building an airplane

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD is inspiring their students to reach for the sky.
Texas High School is not only teaching about aviation this fall, but students in the class will be building a full-sized, fully operational airplane from the ground up.
Teacher Seth Schirmer has been hard at work this summer getting a new technology lab ready at Texas High School.
He'll be taking on the challenge of guiding students through the hands-on experience of building a two-seater, light sport aircraft in school.
"I think there's a lot of interest. Kids are really excited when you tell them that they get to build an airplane," said Schirmer.
The plane is being built in partnership with Tango Flight, an educational nonprofit.
Tango Flight operates high school plane-building programs in three states.
"We don't build the engine. So, that comes in as part of the kit, but we assemble the whole thing over a two year period and then they're going to come out and inspect it. They're going to fly it and then they're going to offer kids a chance to fly in the plane they built," explained Schirmer.
The mission of the program is to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians through a specially-developed curriculum.
"There are a ton of jobs out there. They're looking for kids who are training in this kind of thing," said Schirmer.
Texarkana ISD is one of 20 districts in the nation, and one of only five schools in Texas, to have a Tango Flight program.
Schirmer says he's excited to not only introduce his students this new STEM opportunity, but also see them eventually land a job in the aviation industry.
"The fact that they've had the experience of working around a plane and understand how it functions and how to assemble it. I think gives them a big leg up with airports in general," said Schirmer.
The Texas Pioneer Foundation gave the district a more than $49,000 grant to pay for half of the aircraft kit, and first year annual fee for the program.