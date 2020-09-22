Texas lawmakers push for rural broadband expansion

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A group of Texas lawmakers are now pushing for rural broadband expansion.
Rep. Trent Ashby of Lufkin and Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville are the authors of a letter sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office on Sept. 11.
Nearly 90 legislators from both sides of the aisle also signed the letter in hopes of getting a broadband plan started ahead of the legislative session in January.
Rep. Gary VanDeaver of New Boston says the pandemic has highlighted connectivity issues across the state.
"In this day and time we know that if people do not have adequate connectivity then they are at a severe disadvantage. We know that we have a huge deficiency in rural Texas and especially in rural East Texas," explained VanDeaver.
Lawmakers say Texas is one of six states in the nation not to have a statewide broadband plan, and because of that, the state is missing out on federal grants to expand the broadband infrastructure.