Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved shooting in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer involved shooting in Texarkana.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of North Robinson Road.
Police had been investigating three separate shots fired calls starting at about 11 p.m. Sunday and recovered about 20 shell casings.
Investigators believe the calls are related to two groups who have been feuding.
One the last call, police say an officer spotted four masked men walking with guns on the roadway.
When the officers approached them, a foot chase started.
"Several officers in the course of this foot chase did see that he had a gun in his hand. The officer encountered the man here at this church parking lot and shots were fired," said Officer Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department.
Police say a gun with a drum fed clip was recovered from the scene.
Vaughn said Timothy Noble, 20 of Texarkana, Texas, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown.