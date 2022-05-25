Texas school shooting prompts a review of school security measures

TEXARKANA, Texas - The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is prompting schools in the ArkLaTex to take a closer look at school security.
According to education week, there have been 119 school shootings in the U.S. since 2018. Of those, 27 happened this school year.
Today is the last day of the school year for Texarkana, Texas Independent School District. But officials say safety has always been a priority.
Administrators say they're leaving heartbroken by the loss of innocent lives in Uvalde, but they're also reflecting on how they can help make their own parents, students and staff feel safe.
More than 7,000 students attend schools in TISD. The district has its own police department with seven officers and four security guards who are trained to carry a weapon.
Campuses practices regular active shooter drills. All of the buildings also have a secure entrance and locked doors.
TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker says they're always looking for ways to update or enhance their security measures.
"The board asked us again to review our policies and procedures. The physical layout of our campuses in order to just verify that we're doing everything we can in order to promote safety in our schools," said Brubaker.
Liberty Eylau ISD and Pleasant Grove ISD also have their own police departments.
While they're the primary responders, local law enforcement officers say their presence is also immediate if there's a possible threat of danger on any campus.
Teachers in the Lone Star state are allowed to carry guns, if they go through training to become school marshals.
According to the Texas Association of School Boards, nearly 300 out of a 1,000 independent school districts in the state allow staff and administrators to carry guns.