Texas schools preparing for STAAR testing this spring

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Education Agency is moving forward with standardized testing this spring.
The State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness or STAAR tests were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Texas schools are currently preparing for the STAAR tests as they normally would, but there will be some traditional elements missing from the tests.
Texarkana, Texas ISD middle and elementary students are getting ready now for the standardized test which will begin in April.
According to the Texas Education Agency, grade promotions that are often tied to the STAAR tests will not be included this year.
This only affects students in the fifth and eighth grades.
Another big difference will be the absence of district ratings.
On normal years, schools and districts are rated on an "A" to "F" scale.
TISD academic leaders say they'll still be using testing data to help them better understand how students are grasping the material and how learning has been impacted by the pandemic.
"This is really a chance to just use the data to help up make a plan for moving forward with our kids as they come back for the 21-22 school year. We'll have some good data where we can get a big picture," explained Holly Tucker, TISD Chief Academic Officer.
Right now, only about 15% of TISD students are working remotely, but even those students will be required to be on campus for testing days.
Texas education officials want all public school students taking the STAAR test online-only by 2022.