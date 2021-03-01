Texas Senators address breakdown in state's energy grid

TEXARKANA, Texas - As Texas continues to recover from last month's winter storm, state and federal lawmakers are now working to find out what caused the blackouts, how to prevent them in the future and how to make up the costs.
State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), whose district includes Texarkana, Tyler and Longview, said the goal last week was to make sure families across Texas had power and water restored, and this week he says the focus is on accountability.
The winter storm hit the region hard, but thankfully, Hughes said, it was not included in the same power grid that created massive blackouts across other parts of the state. Hughes partly blames the state's infrastructure shortfalls on federal subsidies being given to wind generation, which has caused people to stop building new natural gas and coal-powered plants.
In 2011, Hughes says a bill was unanimously passed in the legislature, which called on the Texas Public Utilities Commission to get power plants winterized.
"It now appears that did not happen, so there were failures up and down the line. There were some flaws in the system that have to be fixed, and yes, as far as these people getting these crazy bills, there's plenty of fault to go around for what happened," said Hughes.
Both chambers of the Texas legislature started holding hearings last week to address the breakdown of the state's energy grid.
"I'll tell you who didn't fail, who does not deserve any blame and that's those families trying to get by, who were hunkered down around a fire, if they had a fire. They cannot be made to pay for the mistakes for the failures of others. That's got to be fixed,"' said Hughes.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said the session would not end until these problems were fixed.
Last week, the Texas Public Utility Commission signed an order temporarily stopping utility providers from sending out bills to residents. It also approved the immediate suspension of electricity or water shutoffs for non-payment until further notice.