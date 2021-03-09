AUSTIN, Texas — The State of Texas will soon release the next groups of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Many are wondering who will be in the Phase 1C group for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.
A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services told KVUE on Tuesday the state agency could have an announcement as soon as this week but would not provide additional specifics.
Currently in Texas, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available to frontline healthcare workers, long term care staff and residents, people over the age of 65, or anyone older than 16 with an underlying condition that could contribute to severe illness from a COVID-19 illness.
“The vaccine supply is increasing so rapidly, Texas will soon expand the categories of people who are able to get them,” Gov. Greg Abbott said during his March 2 announcement to reopen the state and lift the statewide mask mandate.
Now, a week later, it appears the announcement for additional eligibility is imminent.
In December, a Centers for Disease Control committee recommended to states and local governments who should be included in the vaccine allocation phases. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) made the recommendations because the vaccine supply was expected to be limited at first.
The CDC’s recommendations for Phase 1C include the following groups:
- People 65 to 74 years old
- People 16 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions
- Other essential workers, including transportation or food service workers, information technology, energy, law, media or public safety employees
While that’s an idea of who could be next in line, there’s some history on this topic. Texas hasn’t always followed the federal guidance on COVID-19 vaccine allocation.
The CDC’s guidance for Phase 1B recommended people over the age of 75 be eligible to get the shot. Instead, the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) recommended younger people over the age of 65 be able to start getting vaccinated.