TEXARKANA, Texas - Nearly all of the colleges and universities in Texas stopped requiring the SAT and ACT for admission during the pandemic.
Some of them are now considering extending or keeping the test-optional policy for good.
Even before the pandemic, Texas A&M University - Texarkana started shifting to a policy that gave students more options for admissions. University officials say they've began giving more weight to areas like a student’s grade point average, the high school transcript and where the student attended high school.
Some universities in Texas considered themselves test-optional because of a state law that grants automatic admission to students who graduate in the top 10 percent of their high school classes. A&M - Texarkana has a test optional policy in place until the fall of 2024.
"We are test optional for admissions for everybody. However, for scholarships we encourage students to take the exam, SAT or ACT, to maximize their scholarship offerings," said Toney Favors, TAMUT interim president.
Students can still submit standardized test scores, but they will only be considered if they benefit the student applying.
University officials say they look at the data each year to re-evaluate standards for admissions.
All community colleges in Texas have open enrollment.
Texarkana College officials say some students may still be required to take a placement test to help decide which courses are best for the student's academic ability level.