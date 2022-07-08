TEXARKANA, Texas – The state of Texas has launched a program for eligible homeowners and renters to apply for help with their utility bills.
Eligible expenses include electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater.
To qualify for the program:
- Household income must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
- At least one occupant in the household must be a U.S. citizen or qualified alien.
- For water and wastewater assistance, those who have been disconnected or are at risk of having their service disconnected are prioritized.
Low-income applicants can go to the website at: https://texasutilityhelp.com/ to apply for assistance.
For assistance with the application, contact the Call Center at 1-855-566-2057.