TEXARKANA, Texas – The state of Texas has launched a program for eligible homeowners and renters to apply for help with their utility bills.

Eligible expenses include electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater.

To qualify for the program:

  1. Household income must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines.
  2. At least one occupant in the household must be a U.S. citizen or qualified alien.
  3. For water and wastewater assistance, those who have been disconnected or are at risk of having their service disconnected are prioritized.

Low-income applicants can go to the website at: https://texasutilityhelp.com/ to apply for assistance.

For assistance with the application, contact the Call Center at 1-855-566-2057.

