TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Gateway Farmers’ Market in Texarkana Ark. celebrates its 25-year anniversary Saturday morning with Mayor Allen Brown, guest speakers, celebrated long-time vendors, the Red Dirt Master Gardeners, and of course, home-grown vegetables, baked goods and sundries.
Mayor Brown presented a proclamation recognizing the market’s 25-year anniversary and the significance in all the produce and food provided to Texarkanans since established in 1991 by the Four States Farmers’ Market Association.
The proclamation began by reading, “Farmers markets provide a key role in the support and sustainability of family farmers, revitalize rural communities and provide opportunities for farmers and consumers to interact.”
Brown said he appreciated the cooler morning and commented on the many years The Gateway Farmers’ Market and other long-term Texarkana entities bring a great history to the community.
One of the organizers of the market, John Turner said, “To get this market started, “I went to every house I could find where they were raising ‘taters’ and ‘maters.’
The reason the Gateway Farmers’ Market has survived and thrived as long as it has is because the vendors and master gardeners were organized, and the market flourished and that’s why we are where we are today.”