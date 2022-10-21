TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans.
This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18.
The market boxes are filled weekly with Fall favorites from local farmers and vendors which began this year from Oct. 17 through Nov. 18 .
This week’s smaller boxes were filled with cucumbers, zucchini, radishes, and homemade salads, sausages, breadcrumbs, and sourdough croutons made from scratch and some chicken to make chicken parmesan for two and are $35 per box.
The larger boxes have ingredients for chicken parm as well as some chorizo for tacos which serve three to five servings going for $50 each.
And for vegans and vegetarians, boxes were filled with the makings for eggplant parm.
Market Manager Beck Beckham said, “Cut your shopping and cooking time in half and shop at our virtual market. Order yours and let’s get cooking!”
All market boxes must be pre-ordered beginning one week in advance and picked up at the Southwest Center each Friday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Center at 3222 West 7th St. in Texarkana, Texas.
The next box order closes on Monday at noon and the pickup for this pre-order will be Oct. 28.
To purchase a market box, visit: TexarkanaFarmersMarket.com. For more information, contact market manager Beck Beckham at rebecca.beckham@txkusa.org or 903-701-7884.