The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors.
Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
The pop-up outside The Vault could be seen while driving around the traffic circle off Redwater and Burma Roads.
“We are going to have it once a month out in the parking lot and those vendors came from the Texarkana Farmers’ Market that closed on the eighth,” said Co-Owner Alicia Utz, “This is just a natural venue for them to come and set up outside because we are located on the circle, so there is lots of traffic and their customers followed them from downtown to here.”
The Vault, open Wednesdays through Saturdays, specializes in home décor and more with gifts, collectibles, vintage and antiques. It has an interesting set-up because its goods and vendors can invariably change each week.
What sets this venue apart from most vendor-supported markets is that they have local artisans displaying their wares there so that the co-owners can focus on bringing business to their locals.
Co-Owner Penny Cole said, “A lot of them have booths here. They’re our vendors as well, so it’s just an extension of what they were selling here, and then they were able to provide more outside in the popup.”
Both ladies started brainstorming this past April because they both love treasure hunting and each had an overflow of things they wanted to sell. So, that is how the idea began for The Vault.
Once a month The Vault will have a pop-up event inside, after-hours and it is planned as a Make-and-Take, Do it Yourself (DIY) event to show people how to create or make things that will be offered for a small fee.
‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ events are slated for one Saturday per month that will end in October since that is the end of the farmers’ fall produce.
The next one is set for Sept. 17th and their Oct. date has not yet been set.
Currently, they do have a waiting list for their vendors.
Cole said, “We just now signed on five new mini vendors and they will start on the first but we have four or five more vendors who have a mini and want to move up to be a big vendor.”
A mini is a 3-foot-wide section where the vendor can use the display as a bookshelf or a baker’s rack for instance, or however they want to display their wares.
The larger booths are rented by the square foot.
Utz and Cole both agree since every week proves to be a different week with varying vendors with sales and different unique products, it might behoove the savvy shopper to check in at The Vault at least once a week.
The Vault is open Wed. through Fri. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sat. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And, is located at 600 Redwater Road at the circle in Wake Village, Texas.
They can be reached at 903-793-7054 or you can visit their Facebook page at: [www.facebook.com/TheVaultWakeVillage/]www.facebook.com/TheVaultWakeVillage/.