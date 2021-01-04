Tighter business restrictions triggered in east Texas by COVID-19 hospitalizations

TEXARKANA, Texas - A surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations has triggered state-ordered restrictions in the Texarkana region.
County leaders say several of the restrictions businesses and medical facilities have followed in the past have now been put back into place.
Over the weekend, Judge Bobby Howell received a letter from the Texas Department of State Health Services stating that the hospitalization capacity in trauma region "F," including Bowie County, has exceeded 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
"My suspicion is that the surge we have now is caused from the Thanksgiving surge that everyone has talked about. I think there will be another one after the Christmas and New Year's surge," said Howell.
Under Governor Greg Abbott’s orders, this triggers a roll back in restrictions including the reduction of restaurant capacity to 50 percent. Other businesses with the same limitations now include gyms, retailers and office-based employers.
All elective surgeries and procedures must stop and all bars must close. Counties affected by this include Bowie, Cass, Hopkins, Lamar, Red River, Morris, Delta and Titus counties.
"It's something we've been watching for sometime, but we've avoided the seven days in a row until now," said Howell.
The new order will remain in effect until COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 15% for seven consecutive days.
"I would urge everyone to continue to wear their masks, social distance and if vaccine is available, and you qualify, then I urge everyone to get the vaccine," said Howell.
Bowie county has reported 220 new cases since last Monday, reaching a total of 3,102 positive COVID-19 cases with 124 deaths.
The number of active cases in Bowie County is 664.